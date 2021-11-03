Cairo: Saudi traffic authorities have started imposing fines on drivers who allow the use of front seats for children, a local newspaper reported.
Fines levied on the violators range from SR300 to SR500, Okaz said.
Motorists in the kingdom are required to ensure children under the age of 10 are seated in the back seats of the car. An exemption is allowed if the vehicle has no back seat.
Moreover, drivers or passengers failing to fasten the safety belt risk fines ranging from SR150 to SR300, the paper said.
These violations will be booked on the site until surveillance cameras are installed to monitor them, it added.