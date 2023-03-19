Dubai: The Royal Commission for Riyadh City has announced the launch of the first phase of the “Riyadh Buses” service, which is part of the King Abdulaziz Public Transport Project in Riyadh.

The initial phase includes more than 340 buses that will serve passengers through 633 stations and bus stops, covering 15 routes within the “Riyadh Buses” network, which in total, consists of 86 routes.

The “Riyadh Buses” project is one of the strategic initiatives aimed at meeting the mobility needs of the city, improving the quality of life for its residents and visitors, and enhancing connectivity between different parts of the capital. The first phase of the project will be followed by five subsequent phases to further expand the bus service.

Upon completion of all five phases, the “Riyadh Buses” network will have a total length of 1,900 km and over 800 buses will operate through more than 2,900 stations and stops, providing easy transportation for all segments of society, reducing traffic congestion in Riyadh, and contributing to a better environment by using environmentally friendly buses that operate using “low-sulfur” fuel.

To facilitate the use of the “Riyadh Buses” service, the online portal www.riyadhbus.sa was launched in conjunction with the bus service. The portal provides passengers with various options to know the bus routes and the mechanism for purchasing tickets. Additionally, the “Riyadh Bus Application” offers passengers the ability to purchase tickets directly through the app.

Passengers can purchase a trip ticket on board “Riyadh Buses” for 4 riyals, valid for two hours from the first login on one of the buses or by activating the ticket through the application.