Cairo: The Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has announced amendments to penalties for environmental violations, imposing fines of up to SR5 million and deportation for non-Saudi offenders.

Under the new regulations, a specialised court will handle cases involving environmental violations, including dumping, discharging wastewater, or releasing untreated liquids into underground wells, natural areas, or rocky aquifers. The court will also address cases related to trading, killing, or hunting endangered species.

Additionally, repeat offenses or violations involving the cutting, uprooting, or damaging of trees, shrubs, or plants, as well as soil removal, will fall under the tribunal’s purview if committed within a year of the initial offense.

Foreign offenders will be referred to local authorities for potential deportation, reported Saudi news portal Akhbaar24.

Violators must also reverse environmental damage caused and complete rehabilitation efforts as specified by regulatory standards.

Saudi Arabia has intensified its environmental protection efforts in recent years. In 2021, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) to address climate change through emission reductions, afforestation, land restoration, and the conservation of land and sea areas.