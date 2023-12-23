Dubai: The General Department of Traffic (GDT) in Saudi Arabia has announced that pedestrians crossing highways will be slapped with hefty fines reaching SR 2000.
According to the department, pedestrians found crossing highways will face fines ranging from 1,000 to 2,000 Saudi Riyals. This measure is introduced as part of an effort to curb the dangerous practice, which not only endangers the lives of pedestrians but also causes significant traffic disruption and increases the likelihood of accidents.
"In order to preserve your safety and that of the others, be sure to comply with pedestrian laws and regulations. Pedestrians crossing highways is classified as a violation under Schedule No. 5 of the executive regulations,” the department said.
Moreover, it also highlighted pedestrian-related violations, including crossing roads outside designated areas, ignoring traffic signals, and failing to use designated lanes while crossing. These violations, listed in Schedule 1 of the traffic regulations, attract a lower fine, ranging from 100 to 150 Riyals.