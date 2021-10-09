Cairo: Saudi police had arrested an expatriate accused of illegally performing cosmetic operations on camels with the aim of increasing their price tags, a local newspaper reported, citing a security official.
In cooperation with the Camel Club, police in the Eastern Province had arrested the suspect, an Egyptian national in his 40s, spokesman for the local police Lt.Gen. Mohammed Al Shehiri said.
“He practised cosmetic operations for camels with the aim of changing their physical features in order to increase their value on sale,” the official added. Police also seized devices and medical components in the suspect’s possession.
Multi-million deals involving camel sales are familiar in Saudi Arabia where camels are popular and closely linked to national heritage.
The animal has long been dubbed as the “ship of the desert”, being the lifeline for desert dwellers.