Dubai: An expat has been arrested in Saudi Arabia for disguising himself as a doctor to enter Obstetrics and Gynecology complex in a hospital in Taif, local media reported.
"Last Thursday at 8pm, a person dressed as a doctor tried to enter the obstetrics and gynecology department. When we suspected a foul play, we informed the command and control centre to verify his identity through the cameras," Sabq newspaper quoted the media spokesman for Taif Health Department, Siraj Al Humaidan, as saying.
“After being discovered, the suspect tried to escape from the compound, but thanks to a tight security plan, he was arrested by the guards. It turned out that he is not a doctor and that he tried to enter the wards to violate the privacy of female patients,” Al Humaidan said.
The suspect has been handed over to competent authorities for legal action.