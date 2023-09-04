Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the establishment of a global water sustainability organisation dedicated to tackling water challenges.
The organisation, to be headquartered in Riyadh, aims to integrate and enhance the efforts made by governments and organisations in securing global water sustainability.
It plans to exchange expertise, advance technology, foster innovation and share research and development experiences.
The new entity will promote the establishment and funding of high-priority projects, ensuring the sustainability of water resources and their accessibility for everyone.
Saudi Arabia emphasises its commitment to addressing global water supply challenges, in alignment with its dedication to environmental sustainability.
The Kingdom, which plays a key role in ensuring that global water issues remain a top priority on the international agenda made notable achievements in water production, transportation and distribution over the years, leveraging locally developed innovative solutions. The achievements have been internationally recognised.
This is evidenced by the Kingdom’s developmental funding, with more than $6bn allocated to various water and sanitation projects across four continents.
The organisation aims to collaborate with countries facing water-related challenges and those with significant expertise and contributions to water solutions.