Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has pledged to eliminate planet-warming emissions within its borders by 2060.
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman made the announcement in Riyadh on Saturday at the opening of a climate conference.
The net-zero goal doesn’t necessarily mean Saudi Arabia has to reduce oil output, since it only applies to territorial emissions. Those generated when the kingdom’s oil is burned in cars, factories and power plants abroad won’t count, according to United Nations accounting rules.
The government is instead in the process of increasing its crude-production capacity even more - to 13 million barrels a day from 12 million. The project’s expected to take six years and cost billions of dollars.
The UAE this month became the first Gulf nation to say it would neutralize its emissions by 2050. Russia followed less than a week later, though President Vladimir Putin set a later deadline of 2060.
Saudi Arabia is now aligned with most major economies and the changes scientists say is essential if the world is to avoid the worst effects of global warming.
The decision is likely to play well with US President Joe Biden, said Karen Young, fellow of the Middle East Institute in Washington D.C.
“The net-zero goal firmly establishes Saudi Arabia in the G-20 economies that are pushing on this agenda,” she said. “It also is probably a conciliatory gesture toward the Biden administration.”