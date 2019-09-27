Foreign minister says best way to control Tehran is cutting off financial resources

Saudi Foreign Minister Ibrahim Al Assaf addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the United Nations headquarters. Image Credit: AP

Saudi Arabia is calling on the world to apply “utmost pressure with every tool available” to end Iran’s aggressive conduct, and says the best way to control Tehran is by cutting off its financial resources.

Saudi Foreign Minister Ibrahim Al Assaf at the UN General Assembly on Thursday again blamed Iran for the September 14 missile and drone attack on Saudi oil facilities. That attack jolted global oil prices and temporarily knocked out nearly 6 per cent of daily global crude production.

Iran has denied any involvement, but Saudi Arabia insists Iranian weapons were used and has invited UN investigators to assess where the strikes were launched from.