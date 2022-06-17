Dubai: Saudi Arabia is expected to experience medium to heavy thunderstorms until Sunday, local media reported
According to the Kingdom’s National Centre for Meteorology (NCM), the country is bracing for thunderstorms and torrential rain across Saudi Arabia.
Jazan, Asir, Al Baha, and Mecca will be most likely affected, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
“Active winds will continue on the coasts of Mecca, Medina, Al Jawf, Hail, and the eastern region extending to Riyadh,” SPA tweeted.
Mecca also recorded the highest temperature on Wednesday at 45°C, according to Al Arabiya.
Last month residents across the Kingdom witnessed a thick grey haze descend on parts of the country following a huge sandstorm.
Parts of Saudi Arabia typically see sandstorms between March and May, with varying intensity, a phenomenon fuelled by soil degradation, intense droughts, and low rainfall linked to climate change.