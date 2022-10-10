Dubai: A five-year-old boy died on Sunday after being left on a school bus in the Qatif governorate in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, local media reported.
Hassan Hashim Al Shoala died of suffocation after he was forgotten on the bus for several hours. Security authorities in the region launched a probe into the tragic death of the schoolboy.
The mishap happened when the driver locked the bus and left without confirming if all the students had left the vehicle. The kindergartner died of suffocation after being left behind on the bus.
Saeed Al Bahes, spokesperson of the Education Department in the Eastern Province, said that the mishap happened because the driver failed to ensure that there was no pupil inside the bus before locking it up.
Dr Sami Al Otaibi, director of the Education Department in the region, has formed a team to visit the school and carry out the necessary procedures to determine the cause of the accident.
Al Bahes expressed his deep sorrow over the death of the pupil and offered condolences to his bereaved family.