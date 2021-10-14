Dubai: A Saudi art teacher has used his talent to turn the walls of his school into magnificent art, transforming it into an appealing learning environment, local media reported.
Zeyad Al Zarie, a teacher of art at King Saud Secondary School in Dumat Al Jandal city in Al Jawf Province, north-western Saudi Arabia, harnessed the wall art to decorate the school walls with creative artistic designs reflecting the region’s ancient landmarks and its authentic history.
He painted the historical Marid Castle, the minaret of the Omar Ibn Al Khattab Mosque and other landmarks on the walls, bringing them to life, while some paintings carried the slogan of the Kingdom’s 91st National Day.
The teacher beautified the exterior of his school’s learning environment with an aim to spark students’ natural curiosity and help them boost their academic achievements.
“I took this initiative of using the power of creative artistic designs to highlight the region’s and the Kingdom’s historical landmarks and promote my school’s learning environment,” Al Zarie said.