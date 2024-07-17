Distinct features

The newly discovered, non-venomous Rhynchocalamus hejazicus is a small, vibrant reptile, part of a genus predominantly found in Jordan, Yemen, and Oman.

With a striking reddish hue complemented by a distinctive black collar, this species is perfectly adapted to the sandy and rocky environments of the mountainous Hejaz region. As yet, much remains unknown about this nocturnal creature, but its presence in areas populated by humans illustrates the complex interactions between wildlife and local communities in AlUla.

Conservation efforts

The discovery of the Rhynchocalamus hejazicus has been met with enthusiasm by local conservationists, who see it as a vital component of the region's ecosystem.

Dr. Stephen Browne expressed the significance of the find, stating, "This is more than just identifying a new species. It underscores our ongoing efforts to protect the rich and varied ecosystems of AlUla and preserve this extraordinary oasis for future generations."

Its reddish body and distinctive black collar make it a captivating addition to the diverse ecosystem of AlUla.

Commitment to nature

AlUla is undergoing a significant ecological transformation. Half of the region is now protected as nature reserves, including the vast Sharaan Reserve, which spans 1,500 square kilometers. Through reintroducing native species, restoring habitats, and adopting sustainable practices, AlUla is creating a thriving ecosystem.