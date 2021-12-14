Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Dubai: The leaders of GCC countries highlighted the need to work collectively, combine efforts and coordinate stances to deal with challenges posing a threat to security and stability in the region.

The leaders stressed the importance of inter-GCC solidarity and coordination to overcome challenges and deal seriously and effectively with various political and security issues, particularly with Iran’s nuclear dossier, according to the final communique issued at the conclusion of the GCC’s 42nd Summit in Riyadh on Tuesday.

They stressed the importance of completing the process of economic integration and enhancing the GCC’s regional and international role by ensuring a united political stance as well as developing partnerships with the international community.

The leaders emphasised the importance of the participation of the GCC countries in international negotiations with Tehran, and that the international community must deal seriously with the Iranian nuclear dossier.

The statement reiterated support for the UAE’s full sovereignty over its three islands of Abu Mousa, Lesser Tunb and Greater Tunb occupied by Iran.

The leaders underlined the importance of digital transformation in the Gulf region and the need to enhance the role of youth and women in the development process.

They stressed that dialogue is the key to resolve conflicts in the region, citing Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Libya. They stressed the continuous support for efforts by the UN envoy to Yemen to find a political solution to the Yemeni crisis.

On Yemen, they emphasised their support to efforts aiming at reaching a political solution to the Yemeni crisis in accordance with the Gulf initiative and condemned the Houthi militia’s continued targeting of airports, civilian and vital facilities in Saudi Arabia.

On Lebanon, they emphasised the importance of implementing comprehensive political and economic reforms to ensure Lebanon’s ability to overcome its crises and confines weapons in the hands of state institutions, and that Lebanon should not be an incubator for terrorist organisations and groups that target the region’s security and stability, citing the terrorist Hezbollah.