Dubai: A Dragon Ball theme park will open in Saudi Arabia and will be a part of the Qiddiya Investment Company’s project near Riyadh.
The Qiddiya project is planned to be double the size of Disney Land in Florida.
It will be the first theme park devoted to the Dragon Ball comic universe, which will revolve around Goku, the protagonist of the metaseries, with 500,000 thousand metres of attractions, rides, restaurants, and hotels, according to a release.
The series was aired in Japan in 1984 and later turned into movies and video games, which was distributed in over 80 countries.
This project aligns with the Kingdom’s efforts to diversify its hydrocarbon-based economy.