Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s NEOM revealed its developmemt of Treyam, a premium resort located across the southern end of the Gulf of Aqaba.
Treyam’s positioning connects the northern and southern shores and is built with a bridge-like architecture creating a sunset-like illusion from a distance.
It will have 250 luxury rooms with upper and lower views of the tidal lagoon along with a 450-metre-long rooftop infinity pool, rising 36 metres above sea level.
"Guests will also enjoy extensive technology-enhanced health and wellness offerings and fitness amenities, alongside luxury spa treatments accompanied by a selection of epicurean cuisines and fine dining options," senior board members said.