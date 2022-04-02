Dubai: As astronomy experts gathered across Saudi Arabia on Friday to spot the crescent of Ramadan using advanced tools and equipment, including the telescope, an expert saw it with his naked eyes at Tumair Crescent Moon Observatory.
According Al Ekhbariya TV, Metab Al Barghash has become the talk of the town for spotting Ramadan crescent with his naked eyes as astronomy experts failed to see it with the help of telescope. The experts gave him all the credit due for confirming the sighting of the crescent at Tumair Crescent Moon Observatory.
Four other Arab countries of the Gulf, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE, in addition to Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Sudan and Palestine have also announced the Saturday the start of Ramadan.
Meanwhile, Oman, Jordan, Morocco, Indonesia, the Sultanate of Brunei and Malaysia have officially announced that the crescent of the month of Ramadan has not been sighted, and that Sunday, April 3, is the first day of the Ramadan.
The date for Ramadan changes yearly because the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle hence, its starting and end date depends upon the sighting of the crescent moon. Usually, the crescent of Ramadan is first sighted in Saudi Arabia.