Cairo: Starting from next Tuesday, obtaining a booster shot against COVID-19 will be mandatory for getting access to the workplace and other facilities in Saudi Arabia.
The public and private sector establishments in the kingdom will begin as of Tuesday applying the booster shot rule, Saudi media said.
Last month, the Saudi Interior Ministry set February 1 as the date when the booster jab will be mandatory for keeping the immunisation status on the smartphone app Tawakkalna for every person aged 18 and above who got the second dose of inoculation against COVID-19 at least eight months ago.
The updated immunisation will also be mandatory for entering shopping centres, attending economic, cultural, entertainment, sport or touristic events as well as for boarding flights and public transport.
In recent weeks, Saudi Arabia has experienced a spike in COVID-19 infections, prompting authorities to reintroduce some restrictions.
Last month, Saudi Arabia reimposed wearing face masks and social distancing in outdoor and indoor places amid an increase in COVID-19 infections.
Authorities also reintroduced distancing in the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet Mosque in Medina after it was cancelled in October.