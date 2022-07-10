WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden, preparing for a trip to Saudi Arabia, has said that he had always sought to “reorient but not rupture’’ relations with a longstanding strategic partner.
In the article posted online Saturday night by The Washington Post, Biden pointed to developments in the Middle East that he contended had made the region more stable and secure than when the Trump administration ended.
Biden will hold bilateral talks with Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and his leadership team, including Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, on his visit to the Middle East July 13-16 visit.
Biden said his aim was to reorient and not rupture relations with a country that has been a US strategic partner for 80 years.
Biden needs Saudi Arabia’s help at a time of high gasoline prices and as he encourages efforts to end the war in Yemen after the Saudis recently extended a ceasefire there.
The United States also wants to curb Iran’s influence in the Middle East.
Biden said that Saudi Arabia had recently helped to restore unity among the six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, had fully supported the truce in Yemen and was working to stabilize oil markets with other Opec producers.
Biden said he will be the first president to fly from Israel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, next week, which he said would be a small symbol of “budding relations and steps toward normalisation” between Israel and the Arab world.
“I will be the first president to visit the Middle East since 9/11 without US troops engaged in a combat mission there. It’s my aim to keep it that way.” Biden said.
The president will first stop in Israel on his trip.