Cairo: A 44-year-old Saudi schoolteacher has died while doing her job in a classroom at an elementary school in Saudi Arabia’s border city of Arar.
The woman, identified as Aisha Al Enazi, collapsed and lost consciousness in front of pupils after having suffered an unspecified health problem and was transferred to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
She had often complained of dizziness, headache and vomiting, the Saudi Red Crescent in the Northern Borders Province said.
Governor of Northern Borders Prince Faisal bin Khalid has directed the local education authorities to name an educational training hall after the late teacher in recognition of her devotion in doing her job.
Last August, a math teacher died at a school in the Saudi holy city of Mecca after suffering a heart attack on the first day of the new academic year.
On August 20, more than 6 million students returned to their schools across Saudi Arabia after the end of their summer break.
The three-semester school year in the kingdom is spread over 38 weeks and features 60-day different holidays, in addition to a 68-day summer break.
According to an official schedule, the first semester runs until November 16.
The second is due to begin 10 days later and run until February 22, while the third will start on March 3 and end on June 10.