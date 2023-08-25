Cairo: Two people were killed and three others injured — all from the same family – in a road crash in Saudi Arabia, medics have said.
The accident occurred on an agricultural road linking the Mahd Adh Dhahab governorate and the holy city of Medina.
Those injured in the accident included a child, who was transported by air ambulance to the King Salman Medical City in Medina. There was no word about the nature of their injuries.
The cause of the crash is not clear yet. The mishap was the second to happen on the same road this month.
In August, six members of a Saudi family were killed in a vehicle crash.
The fatalities were a man, his wife and their four children – a boy aged 11 and three girls aged 15, 17 and 20. A fifth child aged five survived and was hospitalised.