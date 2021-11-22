Dubai: Oman and Qatar on Monday signed agreements on military cooperation, taxation, tourism, ports, labour and investment.
Oman has been pursuing wide-ranging reforms and austerity measures since Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said took power almost two years ago following the death of his predecessor Sultan Qaboos, who ruled for half a century.
The agreements were signed during a two-day state visit by Sultan Haitham to Doha.
Sultan Haitham bestowed the Oman Civil Order of the First Class to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar.
This Order is one of the highest honours of Oman and is awarded to kings and heads of state whose countries have distinguished relations with Oman. It is also awarded to dignitaries who enjoy the high esteem of the Sultan.
The deals included an agreement on double taxation and tax evasion on income and capital taxes, and an investment cooperation agreement between sovereign wealth funds the Qatar Investment Authority and the Oman Investment Authority, said Qatar’s Amiri Diwan, the administrative office of the Emir.
Further details on the deals were not immediately available.
Oman has recently embarked on a medium-term plan to fix its finances that were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
-With inputs from agencies