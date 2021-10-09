Currently, the flights between Oman and India are operated under an air-bubble agreement. As per this, the carriers that operate flights between Oman and India are Oman Air, Salam Air, Air India and Air India Express. Image Credit: Agency

Muscat: Indians in Oman are hoping the air-bubble agreement doesn’t extend beyond the October deadline. Under the deal, only designated carriers of the countries in the agreement are allowed to operate.

A circular on September 29 this year extended suspension on scheduled international passenger flights till end of October. The DGCA circular also said that the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it.

Currently, the flights between Oman and India are operated under an air-bubble agreement. As per this, the carriers that operate flights between Oman and India are Oman Air, Salam Air, Air India and Air India Express.

Vijayan Nambiar, who lost his father last month due to COVID-19 in Kannur, has not still visited his hometown. “Though I work for an airline in Muscat, I find the air travel to be more expensive with PCR tests and very cumbersome. Travelling to Kerala is especially a matter of concern now and my cousins are advising me against it. I am also waiting for the air-bubble agreement to stop so other carriers that can take me to my home city resume their operations,” he said.