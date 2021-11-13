Muscat: Omani navigator Ahmed bin Majid Al Saadi is now on United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) list of globally influential personalities, 600 years after his birth.
The commemoration of his birth anniversary coincided with UN’s body’s programme commemorating important historical events and globally influential personalities.
Ahmed Bin Majid is the sixth Omani figure to be included in this international programme. The news was shared during Oman’s participation in the 41st session of the General Conference of Unesco, which is currently being held at the organisation’s headquarters in Paris, and will continue until November 24.
It is worth noting that the five former Omani personalities who are included in Uesco’s programme are linguist Al Khalil bin Ahmed Al Farahidi in 2006, physician and pharmacist Rashid bin Omaira in 2013, social reformer Sheikh Noureddin Al Salmi in 2015, physician and physicist Abu Muhammad Abdullah Al Azdi in 2015 and poet Nasser bin Salem Al Rawahi, nicknamed (Abu Muslim Al Bahlani).
The news which is trending in Oman on Social Media through hashtags and news forwards brought a wave of cheer among Omanis as the country is all set to usher in its 51st National Day celebrations on November 18.