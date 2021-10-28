Dubai: A 15-year-old boy reportedly stabbed his two sisters to death in Musandam Governorate in Oman, local media reported.
The boy’s mother is also said to have been seriously injured in the incident but her health condition is said to be stable.
“Two girls were stabbed [to death] by their 15-year-old brother and their mother was seriously injured. Her health is stable,” the Royal Oman Police said in statement on Twitter. ROP has launched an investigation into the crime.
It was unclear if the boy had been detained but authorities said an investigation is underway.
This is the second case of murder to be reported in Oman in less than two weeks.
Earlier this month, a woman was arrested for killing a compatriot woman in Dhofar Governorate.