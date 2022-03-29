Dubai: Oman will resume taraweeh, the special prayers offered during the holy month of Ramadan, across the Sultanate’s mosques in Oman for fully vaccinated worshippers, local media reported
According to a decision announced by Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Salmi, Minister of Religious and Endowment Affairs, taraweeh prayers will be allowed in mosques after they were suspended for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those attending the prayers must have received the COVID-19 vaccine. This step has been taken to prevent entry to the unvaccinated, including children under the age of 12.
The committee also said international and local events, exhibitions, conferences and activities of mass nature will continue to be at 70 per cent capacity.
The committee also called on everyone with “any respiratory symptoms to avoid attending group prayers and gatherings of all kinds.”
Meanwhile, Oman will continue the ban on mass iftar gatherings in mosques, and other public places such as tents, according to the Supreme Committee.
According to an official from the Omani Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs (MERA), the first day of Ramadan will likely fall on April 3.
The official said the month of Ramadan may fall on April 3 this year, according to the Omani Hijri calendar.