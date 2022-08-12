Dubai: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has arrested a driver after he reportedly carried passengers on the top of his vehicle, Omani Police announced.
The incident happened in Dhofar Governorate. According to a statement issued on its social media platforms, the ROP said: “A vehicle driver has been arrested after a video clip was published on social media showing his violation of traffic rules and regulations in the Governorate of Dhofar”.
The video showed the driver carrying two passengers on top of his car. Legal procedures are being taken against the violator.