For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Pixabay

Muscat: After the home-caged festival experiences of last year, Indians in Oman are delighted that this year’s Diwali is on a weekend and more importantly there are no curfews and lockdowns around.

Trisala Sommiah, from Bangalore, who has been in Oman for almost three decades, said there are plenty of reasons to rejoice in the festivities of Diwali, especially this year. “The victory over evil which the festival is symbolic of can very well be [the beginning of the] world finally getting rid of COVID-19 virus. Since Diwali falls on a Thursday, we can have relaxed affair with no rush to wake up early the next day morning.

“Diwali in Oman over the last many years has helped identify some great open house events held by many community members. It is not considered auspicious to close the front door on that day, and hence the concept of open house to greet and cheer up with friends.”

Dhanitri, a popular food blogger in Oman waits for Diwali to surprise her friends with fusion food combining international cuisine with traditional Indian ones. Last year was a no-go for home parties with restrictions on gatherings and with lockdown happening frequently.

“The last few days I was busy buying new dresses, and gifts for family members. I am also excited to have friends over to my place who are equally excited to find what my culinary spread is going to be like. One of the desserts that I am going to serve for Diwali party is Rasmalai mousse. Let other items be a surprise!”