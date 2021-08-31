Muscat: Starting from September 1, entry to Oman Airports will be limited to vaccinated individuals only, Oman Airports Company announced on its social media handles. The rule is applicable to all airport visitors, employees and the company’s strategic partners.
The company clarified that everyone must present the electronic certificate of immunisation available on the Tarsud + app at the entrance to the airport buildings. All the airports in Oman including Muscat International Airport, Salalah International Airport, Sohar Airport come under Oman Airports Company.
This step is in line with the directives issued by the Supreme Committee charged with handling the COVID-19 situation in Oman, and with the aim of providing a safe environment for all.
A further communication from Oman Airports confirmed the rule is for users of the Oman Airports and is not a condition for passengers going from Oman to their destination. “Vaccination is not a condition for passengers who are travelling from Oman to their destination unless it is mandatory in the destination they are travelling to,” Oman Airports said.
Many private organisations in Oman have also decided to restrict entry only for vaccinated staff and are in the process of streamlining the procedures. Oman’s current vaccination coverage stands at 70.5 per cent as per a very recent data shared by Oman’s Ministry of Health.