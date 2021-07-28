Kuwait City: During a formal visit to Kuwait, the Director of the World Health Organization WHO). Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, met with the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah and the Minister of Health, Dr. Basel Al Sabah.
Sheikh Nawaf praised all the work the WHO has been doing in promoting health and safety, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. He reaffirmed Kuwait’s close and cooperative relationship with the WHO.
For his part, Dr. Ghebreyesus said in a Tweet, “So honoured to meet His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait. I Thanked him for Kuwait’s generosity in supporting humanitarian and health crisis responses. WHO welcomes Kuwait’s solidarity in the fight against COVID-19 and for vaccine equality.”
At the beginning of the pandemic, Kuwait donated 12 million Kuwaiti dinars to the World Health Organisation (WHO) to help combat the spread of the virus. The money was distributed to countries that were in need of medical and financial support.