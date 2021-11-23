Cairo: An Asian expatriate, recently arrested by Kuwaiti police for practising dental medicine without a licence, has said he had treated dozens of unsuspecting patients in his residence, local media reported.
The man was arrested in a security clampdown on illegal migrants in the governorate of Al Farwaniyah, south of Kuwait City.
Police also seized a haul of medicines and dental equipment at the unlicensed clinic of the man in an apartment.
The suspect also claimed to have performed successful surgeries on expatriate clients.
Acting upon a tip office, the residency affairs police raided the fake dentist’s apartment where he was arrested and found to have no medical licence to practice dentistry.
It is not clear yet if he will go on trial or be deported from the country.
Kuwait, a country of 4.6 million people, mostly migrant workers, has recently ramped up a crackdown on illegal expatriates.