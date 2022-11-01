Cairo: A Kuwaiti court has sentenced a medical chief at a government-run hospital to two years in prison on charges of assaulting a colleague, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
The defendant, who heads the doctors’ department at the hospital, was found guilty of attacking the other due to an administrative dispute, Al Rai added.
The paper quoted the victim’s lawyer as saying that the defendant, who is a Kuwaiti national, had summoned her client to his office and verbally abused him before physically attacking him.
“There was no justification for this act even if my client had made a work mistake,” the lawyer Hura Al Habib added.
A police officer told the court that his investigations proved the assault.
Two doctors at the same hospital also told the court they had witnessed the defendant attacking the victim.