Kuwait City: MP Bader Al Humaidi warned the presence of around 37,000 expats who have files at the psychiatric departments in hospitals poses a dangerous threat to society, local media reported.

He said the large number of psychiatric patients have a negative effect on society and that the situation could be destructive for Kuwait on to the Kuwaiti society.

He called on removing all these files from the psychiatric hospital and barring anyone who shows symptoms of mental illness from entering the country.

Al Humaidi said, “I want to shed light on the issue as I want reform and I want to rid society of people with such disorders.”

In addition, he pointed out that the medical prescription given to the patients are drugs that are being sold to, “our sons and daughters,” and therefore we need to put an end to this issue.

Timing

His remarks come a day after a resident murdered a Kuwaiti officer, after stabbing his own mother. The murder was allegedly under the influence of drugs.

Following Al Humaidi’s statement, the daily newspaper Al Qabas, ran a poll on Twitter asking their followers if they are for the decision to deport expats with mental illness. Out of the 7,838 votes, 55.8 per cent they agree with the decision, 33.4 per cent said that they were against it and 10.8 per cent mentioned that the issue does not concern them.

Previous remarks

This is not the first time Al Humaidi has made such remarks. Back in April, he announced that he will be putting forth legislation that would require authorities to deport expats who are receiving treatment at the psychiatric hospital in Kuwait in order to “protect society”.