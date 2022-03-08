Cairo: An Asian expatriate faces deportation from Kuwait after he was caught meeting a housemaid in her sponsor’s house, a local newspaper has said.
The chief of security department in Al Farwaniya governorate had ordered the man be sent to the administrative deportation directorate in preparation for his expulsion from the country, Al Anba reported.
The incident was reported to police by a Bidoon (stateless) man who said the expatriate had been caught in his house after his illegal entry there at night, a security source said.
Police arrived at the house where they found the man handcuffed. Investigations revealed that the suspect is an illegal resident.
When asked about his presence in the house, the suspect said he wanted to meet the domestic helper. Neither his nationality nor his age was disclosed.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.5 million of Kuwait’s overall population of around 4.6 million.