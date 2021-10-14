Dubai: Khaled Siddiq, a prominent Kuwaiti film and TV director, died on Thursday at the age of 76, Kuwaiti media reported.
Siddiq is a pioneer of the Kuwaiti film scene who left behind a number of iconic movies such as the 1972 Oscar nominated movie “Bas Ya Bahr.”
The film, titled “The Cruel Sea” in its English — subtitled version — is a mesmerizing love story playing in the background of a portrait of the lives of pearl divers and their families in pre-oil Kuwait. It went on to win the prestigious FIPRESCI award at the 1972 Venice Film Festival.
Siddiq made a number of other memorable movies such as “Wedding of Zain”, “The Last Journey” and “Faces of the Night”.