Cairo: A Kuwaiti man had stabbed and injured another in a dispute over car parking, a local newspaper has reported.
A quarrel had erupted between the man and his neighbour due to a row over a parking lot near their houses in the area of Al Qarin in the governorate of Mubarak Al Kabeer, Al Rai reported.
In a fit of rage, one of them stabbed the other with a knife. The victim was transported to a local hospital and police opened an investigation into the incident.
The victim’s health condition is not clear yet.
In recent months, Kuwait, a country of around 4.6 million people mostly migrant workers, has seen a string of violence incidents in public areas, some of which resulted in murders.