Dubai: Kuwaiti citizens can now enjoy visa-free entry to 50 countries, according to an official memorandum.
The memorandum came in response to a query by MP Osama Al Zaid, with Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al Sabah providing details into the current visa policies for Kuwaiti nationals.
Kuwaiti passport holders can travel without prior visa arrangements to 50 countries: 10 in Europe, three in the Australasia region and nearby nations, seven in Asia, four in Africa, 13 in the Americas, and 13 Arab countries.
This facilitates easier travel and fosters greater connectivity for Kuwaiti citizens around the globe.
For travellers preferring electronic visa access, 11 countries offer this option to Kuwaiti citizens. These include four European countries, three Asian nations, two African countries and two in the Americas.
Additionally, on-arrival visas are accessible in 32 countries, providing further convenience for Kuwaiti travelers. The on-arrival visa nations comprise five countries in Australasia and nearby regions, 12 in Asia, 13 in Africa, one in the Americas, and one Arab country.
However, there are 104 countries where Kuwaiti passport holders still need to secure visas through embassies or approved offices. The breakdown is as follows: 36 European countries, seven in the Australasia region and its neighbouring countries, 10 in Asia, 28 in Africa, 20 in the Americas, and three Arab countries.