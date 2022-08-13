Dubai: The Kuwaiti Anti-Cybercrime Department at the Ministry of Interior has warned the public against taking photos or filming others without their knowledge or permission.
Officials stressed that such an act could land an offender up to three years imprisonment or fine of KWD 3000, and both in some cases.
The Ministry said that anyone who deliberately abuses or defames others by photographing them without their consent and electronically distributing the photos or videos with the intention of attacking the individual is subject to punishment and penalties.
According to Article 70 of Law No. 37 of 2014, anyone who intentionally offends and defames others by using a device or means of communication or other means to take a picture or more, or a video clip thereof, without his knowledge or consent, or exploited the capabilities of these devices and extracted images from them without his permission, or fabricated a picture contrary to public morals for other people, shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years and a fine of no more than KWD 5000 and not less than KWD 500, or one of these two penalties.
The Ministry of Interior also stated that filming a dead person at an accident site is punishable by law as it violates the dignity of people and sanctity of the dead. The MOI recently summoned a person who filmed a video clip of a traffic accident that took place on the Third Ring Road and posted it on social media.