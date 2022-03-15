Cairo: Kuwait plans to impose a fine of up to KD5,000 for filming funerals in cemeteries, a municipal official has disclosed.
“It has been recently noticed that a large number of persons entered cemeteries to cover high-profile funerals of politicians, athletes and artists, in a way that infuriated relatives of the deceased and mourners, and triggered criticism for not showing respect for the dead and the tombs,” head of funerals department at the Kuwait Municipality Faisal Al Awwadi said.
Such acts are considered an exploitation of cemeteries. “Filming violates the privacy of the dead person and his family. Filming and taking photos of the funeral and pre-burial prayer has become as if it were a media scoop for some people,” Al Awwadi told Al Rai newspaper.
He said that the director-general of Kuwait Municipality has issued an administrative circular requesting legal action be taken to stop filming and photography in cemeteries.
The official cited regulations for giving out fines ranging from KD2,000 to 5,000 against violators.