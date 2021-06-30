Many criticised the threat to deport Jebara, or any resident who speaks their mind, calling it a threat to democracy and freedom of expression. Several MPs also spoke out on the issue. Image Credit: Yasmena Al Mulla

Kuwait City: A security source in Kuwait said the Minister of Interior, Thamer Al Ali Al Sabah, has issued a decision to deport residents who participate in demonstrations, local media reported.

Deportation will also apply to residents who conduct any behaviour that harms the public interest, security and morals of the country.

The decision comes a day after Abdullah Jebara, Jordanian national born in Kuwait, was threatened with deportation for expressing his opinion during a demonstration at Al Erada square. Jebara was interviewed at the protest where he expressed his opinion on the decision that bars unvaccinated people from entering certain commercial areas.

To clarify the situation, Jebara’s father issued a statement where he pointed out that his son loves Kuwait and will never say or do anything to harm the country or the people of Kuwait. He added that Jebara did not intend to attend the protest, but was nearby the square at the time of the demonstration.

Public response

Many criticised the threat to deport Jebara, or any resident who speaks their mind, calling it a threat to democracy and freedom of expression. Several MPs also spoke out on the issue.

Dr. Obaid Al Wasmi, a lawyer and MP, tweeted, “The deportation of foreigners for expressing their opinion is illegal and inhumane. This is a right that all human beings should enjoy, not just citizens. The deportation decision goes completely against the universal declaration of human rights.”

Meanwhile, the former MP, Safaa Al Hashem, tweeted in favour of the decision and said, “This is the firmness we seek and demand. Kuwait’s reputation and security are a red line.”

