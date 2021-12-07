Dubai: Several Kuwaiti citizens have appealed to authorities to intervene and act quickly to find a solution to the unprecedented spread of rats in residential areas.
According to Al Qabas newspaper, the number of rats has multiplied in the recent period to worrying levels with many people now seeing rats in streets, moving from one house to another.
Batoul Abdul Rasoul, a resident of Al Ardiya area, said she spotted during the night large rats occupying the nursery’s yard near the children’s toys, which they play with in the morning.
Abu Fahd Al Mutairi, who lives in Seville area, said he strives every week to provide toxins to counter the invasion of mice, which disappear for months, and then return.
Kuwaiti residents and citizens also said they are no longer feel comfortable visiting the beach as they are spotting so many rats there.
The spread of rats in many areas constitutes an additional health concern for people in Kuwait, particularly as health teams are busy fighting the coronavirus pandemic.