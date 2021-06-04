Cairo: There will be no increase in fees charged by private schools in Kuwait, a local newspaper reported Friday, citing an education source.
“Private schools of different educational systems will not hike fees for the next school year 2021-22,” the source told Al Rai.
However, the source said the fees will be due in full should the in-person class system be reinstated in the country.
Kuwait has shifted to distance-learning as part of precautions aimed to limit the spread of COVID-19. As part of the shift, a 25 per cent cut in the fees was introduced.
The source added that the non-refundable registration fee for the new school year is estimated at KD25 in Arabic-language and model schools, to be cut from the first instalment of the fees. The registration fee must be paid before the school year begins.
The new academic year in Kuwait is due to start in September as health authorities are at pains to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19 in the next few months.