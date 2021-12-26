Cairo: Kuwait is feeling a need for more workers in the graveyards to cope with pressure resulting from the global COVID-19, a municipal official has disclosed.
Head of the Funeral Department at the Kuwait Municipality Faisal Al Awadi said there was a need for grave diggers, performers of ritual washing of the dead and other related foreign workers.
“These needs are due to pressure on graveyard jobs during the coronavirus time that has prompted a lot of measures,” the official told Al Jarida newspaper.
No specific figures were immediately available on the vacancies or remunerations.
Kuwait has tightened curbs to curtail the COVID-19 spread after 13 cases of the highly infectious Omicron variant was recently detected in the country.
The Kuwaiti government has made receiving a booster shot against COVID-19 mandatory starting from January 2 for people who obtained the second dose of vaccination nine months ago.
Health authorities so far have confirmed a total of 414,911 coronavirus cases and 2,468 related deaths.