Cairo: Kuwaiti authorities have arrested and remanded a suspected fraudster, who claimed to be a member of the royal family to dupe girls and swindle them out of money, local media reported.
The suspect, dubbed the ‘Fraudulent Sheikh’, is remanded in the central prison on charges of online fraud by manipulating the popular messaging app Snapchat.
He was arrested on Thursday in response to a legal complaint filed by a lawyer on behalf of victims, who accused the unnamed suspect of deceiving girls on Snapchat with marriage offers and swindling money out of them allegedly to invest in false projects.