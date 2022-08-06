Dubai: An Egyptian expat has been sentenced to life imprisonment in Kuwait for premeditatedly killing his compatriot in Dasma, local media reported.
The accused was charged for killing his compatriot who owed him 20 Kuwaiti dinars.
The Public Prosecution announced the verdict after investigations proved that the accused pursued the victim in his workplace and deliberately killed him with a knife.
According to official statistics, Kuwait has reported at least 30 premeditated murders from January 2021 till February 2022, an average of two crimes every month.
Despite the high number, police efforts led to arrests in the vast majority of the cases and perpetrators were brought to justice.
Statistics also showed that more than around 75 per cent of murders committed recently had a close relationship with drug abuse.