Kuwait City: The weather forecaster at Kuwait’s Meteorological department, Abdulaziz Al Qarawi, reported that the dust, high winds and hot temperature will continue until the end of the week.
The north-westerly winds are likely to average around 40-50km per hour until Thursday, with open areas witnessing stronger winds. As for the sea forecast, the waves, as a result of the wind, is expected to be around 3-6 feet for the rest of the week.
Accompanying the blazing winds, is gusty weather that has reduced visibility to 2.7km an hour, prompting the Ministry of Interior to call on all citizens and residents to drive slowly and stay vigilant on the road as visibility is bad.
In addition, the Meteorological Department has predicted the temperature will remain in the mid-40s throughout the week, with Tuesday being the warmest day as the temperature is to rise to 46 degrees Celsius.
Despite the bad weather, the General Directorate of Civil Aviation stated that air traffic is normal and flights will continue to operate as per the schedule.
Heat wave
The bad weather comes right after Kuwait witnessed a heat wave 10 days ago where the temperatures in the north of Kuwait, in Abdali and Jahra, reached 50 degrees Celsius.
According to the Norwegian weather monitor Time and Date, Kuwait and Doha on June 5 were the hottest two capitals in the world as they reached 48 degrees Celsius.