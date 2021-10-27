Dubai: More than 600 expats have been deported from Kuwait within five days only for violating the country’s laws.
According to a statement issued by Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior, 662 expats were deported, including 447 males and 215 females. The lawbreakers were deported in the period from October 17 to 25 upon instructions of the Minister of Interior Sheikh Thamer Al Ali.
Last Monday, within three hours, Kuwait’s traffic authorities issued 1,940 violations.
As instructed by the Traffic Sector Undersecretary, Major General Jamal Al Sayegh, 7 teams conducted security inspections at Jleeb Al Shuyoukh, Hawalli, Khaitan and Jahra, resulting in issuing 1,940 violations tickets.