Cairo: Labour teams in Kuwait have wrapped up their field tours of work sites to ensure compliance with a ban on summer noon outdoor labour and registered a total of 360 breaches in three months, a government agency has said.
The annual ban went into effect in Kuwait on June 1 daily from 11am to 4pm running till August 31.
The Public Authority of Manpower (PAM) said its teams had inspected 420 work sites and found a total of 600 workers doing their jobs at these places during the ban timings.
In the past 10 days, inspection tours of 20 workplaces exposed 20 such breaches committed by non-compliant businesses, Al Anba newspaper quoted PAM as saying.
A notification is initially issued for the violating employer of the ban to stop the infringement and comply with a one-day grace period, labour officials said.
Another inspection tour of the same site is conducted. If the violation is repeated, the employer’s record is closed and a fine of KD100 per worker is levied.
The ban is seasonal in the Arab Gulf countries, home to large communities of migrant workers, in summer when the mercury shoots up. The restriction aims at protecting workers from heat stress.