Dubai: An Indian expat was beaten and robbed by a man posing as a police officer as he was standing in a street in the Jahra area. The impostor approached him saying he was a cop, local media reported.
The fake cop is said to have taken the victim’s wallet and mobile phone and fled in his vehicle.
The victim gave the description of the accused's vehicle and a case of mugging was registered.
According to Kuwaiti law, there is a a maximum of three years or a fine of KD255 for impersonating a police officer.
This is not the first time an expat has been robbed by fake police officer in Kuwait. In 2020, a Nepali expat was robbed by an unidentified man impersonating a cop.
The Nepali said an unknown person driving a white saloon stopped him and demanded to see his ID. The suspect then stole the money from his wallet and escaped.
In another incident, also in 2020, an unidentified Asian deliveryman working for a restaurant said an impersonator forced him to pull over and stole his car key and registration book and escaped.