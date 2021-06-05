Passengers need to present negative PCR test conducted up to 72 hours before arrival

The Eiffel Tower in Paris. The decision applies to Kuwaitis. French expats will be able to enter France given that their home country is on the list. Image Credit: Getty Images

Kuwait City: As France eases restrictions on international travel, Kuwaitis who are vaccinated are permitted to travel to the country and are exempt from quarantine, the French ambassador, Anne-Clair Legendre said in a Tweet.

Passengers are permitted to enter as long as they provide a negative PCR test that was conducted no more than 72 hours earlier.

The decision applies to Kuwaitis. French expats will be able to enter France given that their home country is on the list.

Non-Kuwaitis are still not permitted to enter Kuwait until further notice.

Gradual opening

Based on the pace of Kuwait’s vaccination drive, the airport is expected to open gradually by the end of June.

While the airport will resume operations, all passengers arriving in Kuwait must be vaccinated with one of the four vaccines approved by Kuwait’s Ministry of Health - Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

Kuwaitis who are not vaccinated are barred from leaving Kuwait.

Those who are permitted to travel are the following: (i) those who have got both doses and two weeks have passed since the second dose; (ii) those who have got one dose and five weeks have passed; and (iii) those who have got the first dose then got COVID-19 can travel two weeks after testing positive.